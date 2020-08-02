Menu

Crime

Lytton man loses licence after alleged hit-and-run sparks wildfire

By Simon Little Global News
Posted August 2, 2020 7:38 pm
A Lytton man had his licence suspended and could face charges and financial penalties after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that started a wildfire.
Michael King / Global News

A Lytton man has had his driver’s licence suspended and could face charges and serious financial penalties after allegedly fleeing the scene of a crash that sparked a wildfire.

RCMP say it happened around 6:30 p.m. Saturday when the driver of an F-150 pickup truck crashed into a hydro pole at North Spencer Road at Lytton Ferry Road, west of the Fraser River.

Read more: Highly visible wildfire ignites in West Kelowna, B.C.

The crash knocked the pole over and sparked a small wildfire, which local farmers were able to prevent from getting out of control until the BC Wildfire Service and local fire crews arrived.

Rising temperatures push up the wildfire risk in B.C.
Rising temperatures push up the wildfire risk in B.C.

Police say they tracked the damaged vehicle down on South Spencer Road and made the driver, a man in his 40s, take a breathalyzer test, which he failed.

RCMP say he was issued a 90-day immediate roadside prohibition and had his truck impounded.

Read more: Heat, lightning forecast for B.C. Central Interior sparks wildfire concern

He could also face charges for fleeing the scene of the crash, and be found civilly liable for the costs of the fire response.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is asked to contact Lytton RCMP.

Wildfire BC Wildfire crash wildfire lytton hit and run lytton hit and run wildfire lytton wildfire
