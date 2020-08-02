Crews respond to fire at Edmonton auto shop

Send this page to someone via email

A fire Sunday afternoon at an Edmonton auto shop led to billowing smoke and over 30 firefighters on scene to contain the blaze.

The fire broke out at Trail Tire Auto Centers, located at 116 Street and 105 Avenue, around 2 p.m., according to District Fire Chief Gerald O’Connor.

The fire was contained to the building’s exterior but created a massive plume of smoke due to the number of used tires in the area.

There were no injuries reported, said O’Connor, and Edmonton Fire Rescue Services monitored the air quality as the tires burned.

“There [were] a lot of bystanders in the neighbourhood. Obviously, it was a fairly large fire at first with a lot of smoke and flame,” O’Connor said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.