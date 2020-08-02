‘Lobster on the Run’ fundraiser to raise money for new splash pad at Skaha park

Send this page to someone via email

The Rotary Club of Penticton is attempting to save one of its key fundraisers by adapting the event to meet COVID-19 safety protocols.

For the past decade, the annual Lobster Feast, held at the Penticton Seniors’ Drop-In Centre in a sit-down dinner format, has raised thousands of dollars to go towards community projects.

This year, organizers have decided to change the event to a drive-thru option, re-naming it “Lobster on the Run.”

“You can pre-order your meals and come and pick it up, we will put it in the trunk of your car or in the back of an SUV and it’s a chance to go online to see our auction and 50/50,” said event chairman Don Michiel.

“You can buy some beer and wine at Bogners as you drive through the Bogners parking lot.”

Supporters can pre-order a Nova Scotia lobster feast from Bogner’s of Penticton restaurant to eat at home or enjoy at the beach. There will also be chicken or plant-based meals available, organizers said.

Each meal comes with salads and sides.

Michiel said volunteers will be wearing gloves and masks.

The event is a key fundraiser for the rotary club, which is attempting to raise $150,000 to build an updated, safe and fun splash park at Skaha Lake Park on the south end of Penticton.

“The existing water park is getting old, some of the pieces of equipment are not working properly,” Michiel said.

He said the rotary club handed over a cheque to the City of Penticton for the first $50,000 to go towards the splash park, and it’s working to raise the second installment.

However, the COVID-19 pandemic has hit charities and non-profit organizations hard, as all mass gatherings since March have been cancelled.

“This is the first fundraiser we have been able to do since COVID hit,” Michiel said.

“Normally we have our lobster feast dinner, which raises quite a bit of money, and then, of course, we usually have RibFest, which is also a big event for us, and we’ve had to cancel that this year, so it’s a little bit skinny this year in terms of fundraising.”

If you are interested in participating in the drive-thru meal fundraiser, you can view the menu online at www.eatlobster.ca to purchase your choices and schedule a pick-up time at Bogner’s Restaurant.