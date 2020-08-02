Quebec reports 141 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths

Send this page to someone via email

Quebec is reporting 141 new COVID-19 cases and three more deaths linked to the novel coronavirus.

The newest figures today bring the total number of infections to 59,599 and come as the province is set to permit indoor and outdoor public gatherings of up to 250 people beginning Monday.

A 10-person limit will be maintained for private gatherings, such as in homes and chalets.

The three deaths include one new death and two that occurred before July 25, for a total of 5,681.

Hospitalizations dropped by five to 172.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in intensive care was 17, a decrease of one.

