Two in hospital following triple shooting at Winnipeg nightclub

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are providing more information on a shooting at a nightclub and lounge on Portage Avenue on Saturday.

Officers say there was a shooting around 1 a.m. Saturday morning, that sent three people to hospital.

Read more: Winnipeg police investigating downtown nightclub assault

One woman has since been released — but as of Sunday morning, two men remained in stable condition with gunshot wounds.

Police cars could be seen near the nightclub in the 500 block of Portage into the early afternoon hours on Saturday.

No arrests have been made, and no suspects has been named yet.

If you have any information that could help police, you’re being asked to call the major crimes unit.

Story continues below advertisement

1:35 Canada Day Violence Canada Day Violence