Guelph police officers cleared after suspect breaks ankle during arrest

Ontario’s police watchdog says there is no basis to punish Guelph police officers after a suspect suffered a broken ankle while being arrested.

The 31-year-old man was taken into custody on March 21 in the parking lot of an apartment building on Waterloo Avenue after he had allegedly stabbed his father and brother.

The Special Investigations Unit (SIU) says the man then spent the night in the hospital to be treated for a broken ankle before being released back into police custody.

On March 21, 2020, a 31yo man was arrested by Guelph Police Service officers and suffered a fractured right ankle in and around the same time. The SIU has determined no criminal offence was committed in connection with the man’s arrest and injury. https://t.co/wiOtxcZLs9 — SIU (@SIUOntario) July 31, 2020

In a report, the SIU said the man’s family had contacted police, concerned for his well-being and drug problem.

The agency noted the man was wanted on a series of arrest warrants and the family agreed to help coordinate his arrest so he could receive treatment once in custody.

A plan was established between officers and the family to arrest the man outside of the Waterloo Avenue building.

The SIU said the suspect was with his family when he noticed police approaching from the neighbouring building and tried to run away, but his father and brother stopped him and pinned him to the ground.

Police took over and arrested the suspect.

The father and brother suffered cuts after the man allegedly stabbed them and the suspect suffered a broken ankle, according to the SIU.

SIU director Tony Martino stated that it appeared the suspect broke his ankle while fighting with his family and determined there would be no criminal charges laid against the officers.

The SIU is an arm’s length agency that investigates reports involving police where there has been a death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.