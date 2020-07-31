OPP investigating after man found dead in his home near Elora, Ont.

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington County OPP say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in his home near Elora, Ont.

Officers were called to a home on First Line West on Friday at around 9:20 a.m. where they found the body.

Police said investigators are assisting the coroner’s office and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

OPP didn’t say whether the man’s death was considered suspicious.

The man’s name has not been released.

