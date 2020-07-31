Menu

Canada

OPP investigating after man found dead in his home near Elora, Ont.

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 2:24 pm
OPP say a man was found dead in his home on Friday morning.
OPP say a man was found dead in his home on Friday morning. Nick Westoll / File / Global News

Wellington County OPP say they are investigating the death of a man whose body was found in his home near Elora, Ont.

Officers were called to a home on First Line West on Friday at around 9:20 a.m. where they found the body.

Read more: Police arrest 33-year-old man after homicide in Wilmot Township

Police said investigators are assisting the coroner’s office and the cause of death has not yet been determined.

Trending Stories

OPP didn’t say whether the man’s death was considered suspicious.

The man’s name has not been released.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OPPGuelphSudden Deathwellington county oppDeath InvestigationDeath investigation EloraElora OntarioSudden death EloraSudden Death Elora OPP
