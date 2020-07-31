Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

OC Transpo special constables arrest Ottawa man linked to racist graffiti in transit stations

By Craig Lord Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 2:04 pm
OC Transpo special constables charged a man with mischief related to recent hate-motivated incidents at Ottawa transit stations.
OC Transpo special constables charged a man with mischief related to recent hate-motivated incidents at Ottawa transit stations. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Francis Vachon

OC Transpo’s special constables have laid charges against an Ottawa man amid an investigation into racist graffiti at local transit stations.

Ottawa police said Friday there have been a string of “racial remarks and symbols” written at several OC Transpo stations in recent weeks, with the latest appearing on July 22.

The Ottawa transit agency’s special constables arrested a man they believe is responsible for three of the recent incidents.

Read more: Swastika painted onto Carruthers Avenue sidewalk on Canada Day, Ottawa police say

They’ve charged 28-year-old Aaron Adams with three counts of mischief. Two of the incidents are considered hate- or bias-motivated by Ottawa police.

Trending Stories

Special constables also helped Ottawa police investigate a “hate-motivated” incident on July 13 on Rideau Street.

Story continues below advertisement

As a result, Ottawa police arrested 45-year-old Shane Arcand on Thursday, charging him with one count of mischief.

Earlier this year, OC Transpo’s special constables received special training to deal with hate crime-related incidents, according to a release.

Ottawa police release videos showing persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide
Ottawa police release videos showing persons of interest in Carsons Road homicide
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Ottawa PoliceOttawa crimeOC TranspoOttawa hate crimesOC Transpo special constablesOttawa racist graffiti
Flyers
More weekly flyers