OC Transpo special constables arrest Ottawa man linked to racist graffiti in transit stations

OC Transpo’s special constables have laid charges against an Ottawa man amid an investigation into racist graffiti at local transit stations.
Ottawa police said Friday there have been a string of “racial remarks and symbols” written at several OC Transpo stations in recent weeks, with the latest appearing on July 22.
The Ottawa transit agency’s special constables arrested a man they believe is responsible for three of the recent incidents.
They’ve charged 28-year-old Aaron Adams with three counts of mischief. Two of the incidents are considered hate- or bias-motivated by Ottawa police.
Special constables also helped Ottawa police investigate a “hate-motivated” incident on July 13 on Rideau Street.
As a result, Ottawa police arrested 45-year-old Shane Arcand on Thursday, charging him with one count of mischief.
Earlier this year, OC Transpo’s special constables received special training to deal with hate crime-related incidents, according to a release.
