Coronavirus: 1 new case in City of Kawartha Lakes; 90 per cent of health unit’s cases resolved

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported one new case of the novel coronavirus on Friday since its last update two days earlier.

The new case is in the City of Kawartha Lakes, increasing the municipality’s total to 176 cases. There are now 156 resolved cases in the municipality, two more since Wednesday’s update. Eleven cases required hospitalized care.

Cases remain at 13 (12 resolved) in Haliburton County and 25 (all resolved) in Northumberland County.

One case in Haliburton County required hospitalized care; two in Northumberland County.

What is a #socialcircle? And what are the benefits of belonging to one? @ONgov offers 5 simple ways to create a social circle of up to 10 family or friends who can interact without #physicaldistancing – https://t.co/oeyJMkdSKO pic.twitter.com/75MEiqN91o — HKPRD Health Unit (@HKPRDHU) July 31, 2020

The numbers of high-risk contacts (asymptomatic individuals who are known to have been in contact with a confirmed or probable case) are:

One in the City of Kawartha Lakes — down one since Wednesday

Three in Northumberland County — unchanged

Five in Haliburton County — unchanged

Of the health unit’s 214 cases, 193 are now resolved — approximately 90 per cent.

There have been 32 deaths related to COVID-19 in the health unit’s jurisdiction. Twenty-eight of the deaths were residents at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

