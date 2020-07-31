New parking pay station sign to be installed in Dartmouth beginning in August

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Municipality announced that staff will begin removing on-street parking meters and replacing them with paid parking signage in downtown Dartmouth on Monday, Aug. 3.

The announcement is part of the Parking Technology Solutions Project, which aims to replace existing parking infrastructure with modern technology solutions.

“This is the first step in the Parking Technology implementation plan as new digital Pay Stations will also be installed in the coming weeks,” HRM said in a statement.

According to HRM, the pay stations will be made into a pay-by-plate, pay-by-zone system, and it introduces more payment options such as credit card, debit card, smart pay by phone (Apple and Google Pay) as well as coin payment and the HotSpot mobile app.

Story continues below advertisement

“Payment is attached to the vehicle, not the parking space. Vehicles can move freely within the parking zone up to the time purchase or maximum time allowed.”

Until all pay stations and parking zone signage have been installed across the municipality, areas where meters have been removed will become temporarily unrestricted parking until the project is complete, said HRM.

“We ask that residents help local businesses by respecting a two-hour time limit in these unrestricted areas.”

HRM said it is expected that all pay stations will be installed by early fall.