Canada

London, Ont., couple wins $100K in lottery draw

By Natalie Lovie 980 CFPL
Posted July 31, 2020 12:31 pm
London couple Ericka and Lincoln James (pictured) with their $100,000 cheque after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the May 5, 2020 daily Keno draw.
London couple Ericka and Lincoln James (pictured) with their $100,000 cheque after matching the last six of seven Encore numbers in the May 5, 2020 daily Keno draw. OLG

A lucky London, Ont., couple is celebrating a lottery win.

A ticket purchased by Ericka and Lincoln James matched the last six of seven Encore numbers in exact order in the May 5, 2020 daily Keno draw.

Read more: Cancer survivor from Bewdley, Ont., wins $1 million on scratch ticket

“I thought the win was for $1,000, and I was thrilled about it,” said Ericka, a hospital worker, while at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to pick up their cheque. The prize they won was actually $100,000.

“I called my husband and he came right home. Then we went to the store together to validate the ticket,” she said, adding that Lincoln did a happy dance as the lottery terminal confirmed the results.

The pair said they plan to use their winnings to help family and pay their mortgage. “My dad is in Jamaica and is sick,” Ericka said. “It feels wonderful to be able to help him.”

“This is a good feeling – a very, very, good feeling.”

“Especially with the COVID chaos, the timing of this was perfect,” Lincoln, a heavy equipment operator, added.

The winning ticket was purchased at Quick Stop Mini Mart on Thompson Road in London.

