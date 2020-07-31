2 arrested after OPP seize firearms from home south of Haliburton

Two Haliburton, Ont., residents face multiple charges for firearms offences following the search of a residence just south of the village earlier this week.
According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, investigators on Monday executed a search warrant at a residence on Hutchings Road, about seven kilometres south of Haliburton in the municipality of Dysart et al. Officers say they seized five unlawfully possessed firearms.
Read more: 2 arrested after loaded handgun, drugs seized during search of hotel room in Lindsay: police
As a result of the investigation, two residents were arrested.
Natasha Perrin, 29, and Leigh Perrin, 42, were both charged with:
- Five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
- Two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
- One count of failure to comply with an undertaking
Both individuals were held in custody for a scheduled court appearance.
The investigation involved members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP and the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP community street crime unit.
Comments