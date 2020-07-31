Menu

Crime

2 arrested after OPP seize firearms from home south of Haliburton

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 31, 2020 10:55 am
Two Haliburton residents face charges after OPP seized firearms from a residence.
The Canadian Press

Two Haliburton, Ont., residents face multiple charges for firearms offences following the search of a residence just south of the village earlier this week.

According to Haliburton Highlands OPP, investigators on Monday executed a search warrant at a residence on Hutchings Road, about seven kilometres south of Haliburton in the municipality of Dysart et al. Officers say they seized five unlawfully possessed firearms.

Read more: 2 arrested after loaded handgun, drugs seized during search of hotel room in Lindsay: police

As a result of the investigation, two residents were arrested.

Natasha Perrin, 29, and Leigh Perrin, 42, were both charged with:

  • Five counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Two counts of careless storage of a firearm, weapon, prohibited device or ammunition
  • One count of failure to comply with an undertaking

Both individuals were held in custody for a scheduled court appearance.

The investigation involved members of the Haliburton Highlands OPP and the City of Kawartha Lakes OPP community street crime unit.

Ipsos poll shows majority of Canadians approve of new gun ban
