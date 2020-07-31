SIU investigates after London police cruiser involved in crash with civilian vehicle

Send this page to someone via email

London police say the province’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) is investigating after a collision involving a marked London police cruiser.

On July 30, around 6:40 p.m, police say a London officer was driving a fully marked police cruiser in the area of Adelaide Street North and Nelson Street, when the cruiser was involved in a collision.

The driver of the civilian vehicle was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life-threatening injuries while the police officer suffered minor injuries.

Photos of the collision sent to 980 CFPL show a small black civilian vehicle and the damage sustained during the crash.

A marked police cruiser and civilian vehicle at the crash scene. Drew Gray / Facebook. Drew Grey

The police cruiser has damage to the front of the hood and bumper and appears to have ended up in the parking lot of East End Garage.

The Special Investigations Unit was notified and invoked its mandate.

Any information in relation to the crash can be directed to the SIU at 416-622-0748 or 8529.