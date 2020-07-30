Most high schools in Kingston area to return full-time, local French schools excepted

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government announced Thursday that elementary schoolers would be returning to class full-time in the fall, whereas many high schoolers would be receiving a type of hybrid education — but that will not apply to most Kingston-area secondary schools.

Limestone District School Board, Hastings Prince Edward School Board and Algonquin and Lakeshore Catholic District School Board are not on the list of designated schools that will require high school students to take a form of in-class and online learning.

“Because of its lower risk profile, Limestone is permitted to have secondary students return full time,” a statement from the Limestone District School Board read.

However, two French school boards in the region, Conseil des écoles catholiques du Centre-Est and Conseil des écoles publiques du Centre-Est have high schools that will be subject to the hybrid model.

In Kingston, École secondaire publique Mille-Îles​ and École secondaire catholique Marie-Rivier, in Brockville, Académie catholique Ange-Gabriel and in Trenton, École Secondaire Publique Marc-Garneau will have class cohorts of approximately 15 students, who will attend classes in-person 50 per cent of the time.

Nevertheless, the Ministry of Education is emphasizing high schools that will have their entire student body back this September must focus on offering classes with smaller cohorts.

Limestone District School Board said it is currently working on secondary school cohort plans.

“We will share more details regarding our secondary model as we finalize our plan in consultation with KFL&A Public Health,” Limestone District School Board said.

In a news release sent out Thursday, both Hastings Prince Edward Public Health (HPEPH) and Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox and Addington (KFL&A) Public Health said they have been working together and with local school boards to ensure student safety come the fall.

“HPEPH, KFL&A Public Health, and local school boards recognize that kids, parents, caregivers, and staff may have concerns about returning to school during the COVID-19 pandemic. The community can be reassured that there are existing processes in place to respond to any cases or outbreaks of infectious disease in the school environment, and that public health and education partners are working together to implement many additional protocols to reduce the potential spread of illness among students,” the joint news release read.

As for elementary school children from Kindergarten to Grade 8 across the province, they will be able to get an in-person education five days a week and will remain in one cohort for the full day, with one teacher if possible, which will include lunch and recess. There will be staggered timing in recesses, lunches and bathroom breaks.

However, parents also have the option to have their children do remote learning which will be delivered by school boards.

Health and safety protocols will be in place and school boards will provide a complete elementary curriculum.

Students in grades 4 to 12 will be required to wear non-medical or cloth masks while in school and on school property. Students in Kindergarten to Grade 3 will be encouraged — but not required — to wear masks in indoor, common spaces.

— With files from Global News’ Gabby Rodrigues