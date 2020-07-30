Off-leash dog area in Barrie’s Sunnidale Park to reopen this weekend

Send this page to someone via email

The off-leash dog area in Barrie’s Sunnidale Park is set to reopen Saturday after being closed since last September for construction and regeneration projects.

Last fall, two bridges were constructed to allow access across Kidd’s Creek. The bridges were built to address concerns of falls and slips in the winter and to ensure that City of Barrie maintenance vehicles could access the park.

After the bridges were built, the off-leash dog area stayed closed so it could be restored.

This included replacing 900 feet of fence, adding woodchips to all trails, removing dead trees, creating a new lookout area and adding new benches and picnic tables.

The off-leash dog area’s popularity also took a toll on the soil, officials say, adding that the area’s closure allowed the vegetation to grow back.

The City of Barrie has a total of two off-leash dog areas, the other of which is on Bayview Drive.

