Regina crime sees significant drop in first half of 2020: police

Crime in Regina has seen a significant decrease in the first half of 2020 when compared to 2019.

Regina experienced a 19.6 per cent drop in total crime compared to the same period in 2019 — Jan. 1 to June 30. These statistics were released in July’s board of police commissioners report.

Crimes against the person dropped 6.1 per cent, crimes against property dipped 30.4 per cent while criminal code offences decreased by 17.6 per cent in the first six months of 2020.

Traffic and drug violations are not included in the statistics.

So far in 2020, there have been 11 cases of attempted murder and eight homicides. In the first six months of 2019, there were 25 attempted murder cases and six homicides.

As for assaults, excluding those of sexual nature, there were 953 in the first half of 2020 compared to 991 at the same time a year ago.

There were 73 sexual assaults from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2020, which is down from 102 over the same time period in 2019.

The city saw 124 robberies in the first six months of 2020 compared to 164 in the first six months of 2019.

Vehicle thefts saw a significant decrease in the first half of 2020 with 407. In 2019, over the same time period, there were 789.

Thefts in general were also down when compared to this time last year.

From Jan. 1 to June 30, 2020, there were 2,266, which is about 1,300 fewer than there were over the same time frame in 2019.

There were 770 break and enters in the first six months of 2020 involving both residences and businesses. There were 915 from Jan. 1 to June 30 in 2019.

Despite the overall decrease in crime, arson cases have seen a significant jump.

In the first six months of 2020, there have been 106 cases of arson compared to 69 during the same time period in 2019.

Twice a year, Regina police provide statistics of reported crime in the city over a 10-year period.

Crime is down 9.5 per cent from Jan. 1 to June 30, 2020 when compared to the same time period in 2011.

Members of Regina’s board of police commission are meeting on Thursday at 3:30 p.m., where police Chief Evan Bray and Mayor Michael Fougere are expected to comment.

