Coronavirus: 2 new cases reported in Peterborough — first in 40 days

For the first time in 40 days, Peterborough Public Health reports two new cases of the novel coronavirus.

The health unit last reported new cases on June 20.

The new cases put the case total at 97.

The health unit says both individuals are in their 20s and currently are residents in Peterborough. The health unit serves Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

“These two cases are linked; the first case was exposed to a positive case outside the area,” the health unit stated. “Both individuals are self-isolating and all close contacts have been identified and are being followed up by public health nurses.”

Peterborough Public Health says it has conducted a risk assessment and determined there is no further risk to the public from these cases “as long as they continue to self-isolate.”

Dr. Rosana Salvaterra, medical officer of health, says confirming more new cases isn’t unexpected.

“(It) serves as a strong reminder that even when weeks pass without a positive case, we all must remain vigilant in following public health measures, especially as people travel more and the economy reopens,” she said.

A mandatory mask directive for all indoor public settings goes into effect in the health unit’s jurisdiction on Aug. 1.

Salvaterra urged residents to continue adhering to public health measures, including physical distancing of two metres, frequent hand washing, minimizing travel, staying home when sick, and self-monitoring for symptoms.

