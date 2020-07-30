Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Halifax police investigate report of teenager with stab wound, man injured

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 11:11 am
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020.
A Halifax Regional Police emblem is seen on a police officer in Halifax on July 2, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report Wednesday of a teenage girl who received a stab wound in an altercation.

Police said the incident took place at 8:34 p.m. in the 100 block of Carnation Crest in Halifax. Police found the injured 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening injury to a hand.

READ MORE: New Glasgow police investigate after 4 children were left in hot vehicle

Police also located a 60-year-old man with minor injuries.

“Officers learned the injured female arrived with a group to confront another teenager and produced a knife,” police said in a press release.

“The adult male intervened and during the struggle both were injured.”

Trending Stories

READ MORE: Halifax police locate missing 82-year-old woman

Police said the injured teenager has been transported to the hospital. The man declined medical treatment.

Story continues below advertisement

The 15-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and will appear in Halifax court on a later date.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

Stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
Stabbing leaves man with life-threatening injuries
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Nova ScotiaHalifaxHalifax Regional PoliceStabbingCarnation Cresthalifax knife fighthalifax teen wounded in stabbing
Flyers
More weekly flyers