Halifax police investigate report of teenager with stab wound, man injured

Halifax Regional Police said they responded to a report Wednesday of a teenage girl who received a stab wound in an altercation.

Police said the incident took place at 8:34 p.m. in the 100 block of Carnation Crest in Halifax. Police found the injured 15-year-old with a non-life-threatening injury to a hand.

Police also located a 60-year-old man with minor injuries.

“Officers learned the injured female arrived with a group to confront another teenager and produced a knife,” police said in a press release.

“The adult male intervened and during the struggle both were injured.”

Police said the injured teenager has been transported to the hospital. The man declined medical treatment.

The 15-year-old is facing charges of assault with a weapon and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, and will appear in Halifax court on a later date.

Police said the investigation is ongoing.

