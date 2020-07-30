Menu

Crime

Autopsy ordered after body located in Lunenburg County

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted July 30, 2020 10:04 am
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. Alexander Quon/Global News

Nova Scotia RCMP are investigating after a dead man was found on the side of Gilbert Road in Maplewood, N.S., on Tuesday.

Lunenburg District RCMP responded to reports of a dead man at approximately 1:40 p.m.

Read more: New Glasgow police investigate after 4 children were left in hot vehicle

Paramedics also arrived and determined that the man had been there, dead, for a couple hours.

Police say the body was found by a resident of the area.

Officers began canvassing the area, checking with residents to determine the man’s identity.

Additional RCMP investigators at the scene found no obvious signs of foul play preceding the man’s death.

Police say identification on the remains was made a short time later.

The Nova Scotia Medical Examiner’s Office is assisting with the investigation and an autopsy has been ordered.

