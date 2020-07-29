Menu

Brandon woman killed in early-morning highway incident: RCMP

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 5:27 pm
Brandon RCMP are investigating a death on Highway 1.
Brandon RCMP are investigating a death on Highway 1. Global News / Files

A 30-year-old Brandon, Man., woman is dead after an early-morning incident on the Trans-Canada Highway Wednesday.

Brandon RCMP said they were called to a collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian around 4:15 a.m., about 2 km west of the city on Highway 1.

After an initial investigation, police said the vehicle, headed west, appears to have collided with a person who was lying down in the westbound lane.

The woman was pronounced dead on scene. The driver, a 44-year-old man from Brandon, was uninjured.

Police continue to investigate with the help of a forensic reconstructionist.

