Manitoba reports 3 new coronavirus cases Wednesday, hospitalizations up

Manitoba health officials reported three new cases of the coronavirus Wednesday and say the number of people hospitalized with the virus has doubled since Tuesday.

The new cases include two people in the eastern Interlake and one person from Winnipeg.

The province says six people are now in hospital with COVID-19, including four who are in intensive care. That’s up from the three people, including two in ICU, reported to be in hospital Tuesday.

The province’s total number of known cases reported since March is 407 after health officials removed one case from the onlooking list Wednesday.

They say further investigation into a case reported July 25 found the patient — a man in his 50s from Winnipeg — had recovered from a previous infection out of province.

The province says there are 74 known active cases of COVID-19 and 319 people have recovered.

Eight people have died from the virus in Manitoba since March, including a man in his 70s who died July 22 but whose death wasn’t reported by officials until Tuesday.

Health officials say 665 tests for COVID-19 were done Tuesday, bringing the total number of tests completed since early February to 86,367.

