Economy

Nova Scotia accepting applications for fund advancing development of forestry sector

By Aya Al-Hakim Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 1:42 pm
Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., on April, 1, 2018.
Softwood lumber is pictured at Tolko Industries in Heffley Creek, B.C., on April, 1, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward

The Nova Scotia government announced Wednesday that applications for the $50-million Forestry Innovation Transition Trust will open Friday, July 31.

According to the province, the fund was announced in February to continue to advance the transition and development of Nova Scotia’s forestry sector.

Read more: N.S. seeks to reinvigorate the forestry sector by converting public buildings to wood heating

“The trust may be used by companies, organizations or post-secondary institutions working and researching in the forestry and biological resources sectors,” the province said in a press release.

“A three-member trustee board will review submissions and make spending decisions.”

Read more: Economic fallout of Northern Pulp closure will cut deep in Nova Scotia’s Pictou County

The province said forestry workers may also seek funding to support training or retraining, if other education funding sources have been exhausted.

Applications for the first round will be accepted until Monday, Aug. 31.

