Nova Scotia accepting applications for fund advancing development of forestry sector

The Nova Scotia government announced Wednesday that applications for the $50-million Forestry Innovation Transition Trust will open Friday, July 31.

According to the province, the fund was announced in February to continue to advance the transition and development of Nova Scotia’s forestry sector.

“The trust may be used by companies, organizations or post-secondary institutions working and researching in the forestry and biological resources sectors,” the province said in a press release.

“A three-member trustee board will review submissions and make spending decisions.”

The province said forestry workers may also seek funding to support training or retraining, if other education funding sources have been exhausted.

Applications for the first round will be accepted until Monday, Aug. 31.

