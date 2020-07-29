Menu

Canada

Hamilton grandma says lottery win will help her care for grandkids

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 2:49 pm
A Hamilton woman says she'll buy a house after winning over a half-million in OLG's Bigger Spin game.
A Hamilton woman says she'll buy a house after winning over a half-million in OLG's Bigger Spin game. OLG

A 52-year-old Hamilton grandmother says she thought she was going to “pass out” when a retailer told her she would be going to Toronto to play OLG’s Bigger Spin game.

Patricia Smith says another customer got to watch her spin the wheel and eventually witness a win when the wheel stopped on $550,000.

“Happy tears started to flow down my cheeks and I started to jump up and down!” said Smith

Smith, who bought the ticket at Cannon Variety on Sherman Avenue, says the toughest part was the week before the spin, as that’s how long she had to wait for her chance.

Read more: $50K lottery win to help with grandaughter’s education, says Hamilton man

“I’ve been waiting for someone to wake me up and smack me – this can’t be real,” she smiled. “I’ve never had this much money before, so I don’t know how this is supposed to feel!”

Smith will buy a house with the cash and says it will be a big help in taking care of grandkids.

“My oldest granddaughter suddenly passed away in January and I feel like this is a gift from up above to ensure her siblings have a good life,” Smith said.

“This is wonderful, a blessing,” she concluded.

Guelph auto workers say they quit after winning $60M LottoMax ticket
