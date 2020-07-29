Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

No injuries reported in Guelph industrial fire

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 11:23 am
The Guelph Fire Department says no injuries were reported on Wednesday morning.
Matt Carty / Global Guelph

The Guelph Fire Department says no injuries were reported in an industrial fire in the city’s north end on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to Teutech Industries, near Speedvale Avenue and Hanlon Expressway, at around 5 a.m. They found heavy smoke coming from the building.

The source of the fire was a heat-treating oven that is used to manufacture industrial machinery, according to a news release.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

No damage estimate was provided, but fire officials believe the oven malfunctioned, causing the fire.

The business was turned back over to the owners and required no further investigation, the fire department said.

Fire guts 11 Hamilton townhomes
