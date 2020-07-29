No injuries reported in Guelph industrial fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Guelph Fire Department says no injuries were reported in an industrial fire in the city’s north end on Wednesday morning.

Crews were called to Teutech Industries, near Speedvale Avenue and Hanlon Expressway, at around 5 a.m. They found heavy smoke coming from the building.

The source of the fire was a heat-treating oven that is used to manufacture industrial machinery, according to a news release.

The fire was quickly brought under control and extinguished.

No damage estimate was provided, but fire officials believe the oven malfunctioned, causing the fire.

The business was turned back over to the owners and required no further investigation, the fire department said.

