London man faces multiple charges after police seize drugs and cash in traffic stop, search warrant

A London man has been charged following a traffic stop that led to police seizing more than $13,000 of illegal drugs.

At around 3:20 p.m. on Tuesday, London police say a member of the traffic management unit arrested a prohibited motorcycle operator in the 1100 block of Wellington Road.

Police say during the traffic stop, a number of illegal drugs and cash were located on the man.

Following the traffic stop, members of the London Police Service guns and drugs section carried out a search warrant at a residence in the 600 block of Wellington Road.

Police seized 55 grams of suspected fentanyl, 60 milligrams of hydromorphone, eight milligrams of Dilaudid and $1,010 in cash.

Maxim Winston Lloyd Salmon, 47, of London, has been charged with the following:

Operation of a vehicle while prohibited

Three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking

Two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance

Breach of probation

Salmon is expected to make a court appearance in London on Oct. 23.

Anyone with further information in relation to this incident is urged to contact the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.