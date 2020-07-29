Hamilton’s Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry is ready to hear from accident victims

Send this page to someone via email

The Red Hill Valley Parkway Inquiry (RHVPI) is ready to hear from those who where involved in an accident on the roadway.

It says anyone who was affected by a crash can make an application to be heard and that includes victims and their family members.

Those who have information or documentation can send an email to the inquiry over the website RHVPI.ca with their name, contact information and a brief description of their incident.

Meetings will be set up next month with the public inquiry set to begin next year.

The inquiry was called after it was discovered that a friction report concerning the pavement was buried for six years.