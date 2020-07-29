Menu

Crime

Peterborough man charged with four counts of domestic assault

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 29, 2020 9:20 am
A Peterborough man was arrested and charged with four counts of domestic assault following an investigation.
A Peterborough man was arrested and charged with four counts of domestic assault following an investigation. Daniel Allan / Getty Images

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of domestic assault.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday police received information regarding four alleged assaults that occurred between 2014 and 2019 while the accused and a woman were in a domestic relationship.

Read more: Peterborough police arrest 2 after domestic assault incidents in city, Millbrook

The investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man. He was charged with four counts of domestic assault.

Trending Stories

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released, police stated.

Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch
