Peterborough man charged with four counts of domestic assault

Send this page to someone via email

A Peterborough man has been arrested and charged with multiple counts of domestic assault.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Tuesday police received information regarding four alleged assaults that occurred between 2014 and 2019 while the accused and a woman were in a domestic relationship.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 27-year-old man. He was charged with four counts of domestic assault.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, police said.

In order to protect the identity of the victim, the name of the accused will not be released, police stated.

Story continues below advertisement

2:39 Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch