Crime

Bedford man arrested for impaired driving in stolen car: police

By Karla Renic Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 2:43 pm
RCMP investigation
RCMP in Lower Sackville arrested a man for impaired driving and being in possession of a stolen vehicle. Global Halifax/Alexa MacLean

RCMP say a 59-year-old man from Bedford, N.S., was arrested for impaired driving and being in possession of a stolen vehicle.

Just before 11 p.m. on July 27, a Halifax RCMP officer in Lower Sackville noticed a Honda Civic driving with no tail lights.

The officer attempted to pull over the vehicle but it did not stop right away. Shortly after, the driver pulled into a driveway and showed signs of impairment.

Queries on the vehicle showed the car was reported stolen on July 18 from Seawood Avenue in Lower Sackville.

The driver is facing charges of impaired operation of a conveyance, operating a conveyance with a blood alcohol level over 80 and possession of stolen property over $5,000.

The man was released and is scheduled to appear in Dartmouth court on Sept. 23.

