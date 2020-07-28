Quebec commissions an independent investigation into Quebec City seniors’ residence

Send this page to someone via email

An independent investigation is underway to shed light on the situation observed at the private seniors’ residence L’Auberge des Trois Pignons, located in Beauport, on the outskirts of Quebec City.

On Tuesday, Quebec’s Ministry of Health and Social Services sent two investigators to the residence to look into the state of the care home.

The day before, two doctors sounded the alarm, denouncing a shortage of personnel and the degradation of the care offered to the facility’s residents — often left to themselves with wounds, without hygiene care and without help to eat.

An outbreak of COVID-19 cases has been recorded at the residence in recent weeks — 27 residents contracted the coronavirus.

The minister responsible for seniors, Marguerite Blais, announced the independent investigation at a press conference on Tuesday, saying she was shocked that the owners of the residence were slow to notify the authorities of the situation.

She said she is taking the situation very seriously.

—With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

