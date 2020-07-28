Peterborough police arrest 2 after domestic assault incidents in city, Millbrook

Send this page to someone via email

Two men face charges including assault following separate domestic incidents in Peterborough and area.

According to the Peterborough Police Service, on Sunday, officers arrested a 19-year-old Millbrook man following the alleged assault of a woman at a residence in Millbrook in Cavan-Monaghan Township.

The man was charged with domestic assault and breach of probation. He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 1.

In another incident on Monday around 7:40 p.m., officers responded to a reported domestic dispute at a residence in the city. It’s alleged a 51-year-old man assaulted an individual and brandished a kitchen knife and uttered threats. The individual left before officers arrived but later turned himself into police.

Story continues below advertisement

The man was charged with domestic assault, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and uttering threats to cause death or bodily harm.

The accused was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Tuesday.

In both incidents, police said in order to protect the identity of the victims, the names of the accused will not be released.

2:39 Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch Numerous people access KSAC 24/7 crisis text line since launch