Coronavirus: Peterborough area maintains no new cases for 38th straight day

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday by Peterborough Public Health.

That’s the 38th-consecutive day since the last new case was reported on June 20.

There remain no active cases among the 95 in the health unit’s region of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 95 coronavirus cases, 93 have been resolved with two deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications.

A mandatory mask-wearing directive for indoor settings goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 1, in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

When you wear a plastic shield, you do not have a snug fit around your nose, chin, and mouth. If you choose to wear a face shield, you should do it in combination with a cloth face covering. To learn more, visit https://t.co/9VpRTZ2gvR pic.twitter.com/Iqze2plZop — Ptbo Public Health (@Ptbohealth) July 28, 2020

As of Tuesday’s update, more than 20,850 people have been tested for the virus — 100 more since Monday’s update.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit did not provide an update on case data on Tuesday. As of Monday’s update, there were 213 cases overall with 189 resolved.

