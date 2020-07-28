Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Health

Coronavirus: Peterborough area maintains no new cases for 38th straight day

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 4:47 pm
Peterborough Public Health reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday.
Canadian Press file

No new cases of the novel coronavirus were reported Tuesday by Peterborough Public Health.

That’s the 38th-consecutive day since the last new case was reported on June 20.

There remain no active cases among the 95 in the health unit’s region of Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation.

Of the health unit’s 95 coronavirus cases, 93 have been resolved with two deaths reported due to COVID-19 complications.

Read more: ‘This is not the time to be selfish’: How face masks became a mirror of humanity amid COVID-19

A mandatory mask-wearing directive for indoor settings goes into effect on Saturday, Aug. 1, in the health unit’s jurisdiction.

As of Tuesday’s update, more than 20,850 people have been tested for the virus — 100 more since Monday’s update.

A weekday drive-thru testing clinic — for asymptomatic individuals — continues at the Kinsmen Civic Centre in Peterborough. No appointment is necessary.

Testing for those with symptoms continues at the COVID-19 assessment centre at Peterborough Regional Health Centre daily. Call 705-876-5086 to book an appointment.

HALIBURTON KAWARTHA PINE RIDGE DISTRICT HEALTH UNIT

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit did not provide an update on case data on Tuesday. As of Monday’s update, there were 213 cases overall with 189 resolved.

