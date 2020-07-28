Menu

Canada

Missing Guelph man was last seen in city’s south end: police

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 12:04 pm
Guelph police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old man.
Guelph police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old man.

Guelph police say an 83-year-old man, who has been missing for more than a day, was last seen in the city’s south end and is known to walk the trails in the area.

Heibotllah Fazaei was spotted walking near Stone and Edinburgh roads at around 9 a.m. on Monday

Police said he is known to walk on the trails through University Village Park towards Ironwood Road, Kortright Road and Stone Road Mall.

Read more: Kitchener teen killed after being stuck by boat on Conestogo Lake

Fazaei is of Iranian descent and he has a thin build. He is about five-foot-three and 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured long-sleeved shirt with dress pants and usually carries a red bag.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Guelph police.

