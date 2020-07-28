Missing Guelph man was last seen in city’s south end: police

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph police say an 83-year-old man, who has been missing for more than a day, was last seen in the city’s south end and is known to walk the trails in the area.

Heibotllah Fazaei was spotted walking near Stone and Edinburgh roads at around 9 a.m. on Monday

Police said he is known to walk on the trails through University Village Park towards Ironwood Road, Kortright Road and Stone Road Mall.

Fazaei is of Iranian descent and he has a thin build. He is about five-foot-three and 150 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a light-coloured long-sleeved shirt with dress pants and usually carries a red bag.

Anyone who sees him is asked to call Guelph police.