Ottawa leads Ontario with 25 new coronavirus cases Tuesday

Ottawa recorded 25 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily total of any region in Ontario, according to the province’s COVID-19 database.

The latest increase is in keeping with recent coronavirus reports, which have seen the number of COVID-19 cases in Ottawa rise by an average of 25 to 30 each day for the past week.

There have now been 2,440 coronavirus cases identified in Ottawa since the pandemic began.

Ontario’s provincial database shows one new death in Ottawa linked to COVID-19, bringing the city’s death toll of the pandemic to 264 as of Tuesday. Ottawa had previously gone roughly four weeks without reporting a new death related to the virus.

Tuesday’s provincial report, meanwhile, saw only six cases added in Toronto and 22 cases added in Windsor-Essex.

Ottawa Public Health’s more fulsome daily report, which includes statistics on active cases, hospitalizations and new outbreaks, is due out Tuesday afternoon.