Coronavirus: No new cases in London-Middlesex as 4 reported in Lambton, 2 in Elgin-Oxford

No new coronavirus cases have been reported and three people have recovered, officials with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reported Tuesday.

The region’s total case count remains unchanged at 667, of which 585 people have recovered and 57 people have died — a tally unchanged since June 12.

There are at least 25 known active cases in the region, according to the health unit.

The last time the health unit reported no new cases was June 19.

Health officials reported three new cases on Monday, all in London, five cases over the weekend, and seven cases and one recovery on Friday.

At least 617 cases have been reported in London during the pandemic.

Elsewhere, 24 cases have been in Strathroy-Caradoc, 12 in Middlesex Centre, six each in North Middlesex and Thames Centre, and one each in Lucan Biddulph and Southwest Middlesex.

The region’s seven-day average for new cases stands at 2.7 per day as of Tuesday, down from 3.0 on Monday. Looking back 14 days to July 14, the average is 1.92, unchanged from the day before.

The region’s test positivity rate stood at 0.1 per cent as of the week of July 12, the most recent data available. That figure is the same as it was the two weeks prior, according to the health unit.

At least 4,450 tests were administered during the week of July 12, and 4,381 the week of July 5.

Compared to other areas, London and Middlesex has seen 131.4 cases per 100,000 people as of Tuesday, while Ontario has seen 260.2 cases per 100,000.

The health unit says it will no longer hold a daily media briefing on the coronavirus. Instead, starting this week, briefings will be held on Monday, Wednesday and Friday.

On Monday, Dr. Chris Mackie, the region’s medical officer of health, said the community should be concerned about the recent uptick in cases, but noted it wasn’t surprising to see cases increase as people report more close contact.

“The reassuring thing, of course, is that we’re not seeing an increase in deaths. And the majority of cases are in young people who tend to do better off,” he said.

“But I definitely think that we are, if not at the beginning of a second wave, this certainly could become a second wave over the coming weeks.”

One outbreak is currently active in the city at Victoria Hospital in its child and adolescent mental health unit (B8-200).

The outbreak was declared on Friday after the health unit reported a staff member at the hospital had tested positive for the virus.

It’s among at least 27 outbreaks that have been declared in the city since the pandemic began, and is the first active outbreak to be seen since July 2, when an outbreak was declared over at Westmount Gardens.

At least 21 of the region’s outbreaks have been at such long-term care and retirement homes. The homes account for at least 184 cases and 37 deaths.

Some 84 per cent of the region’s cases involving people over the age of 80 have been linked to outbreaks, health unit figures show.

People over 20 remain the largest age group of cases with 140, or 21 per cent, followed by people 80 and above with 107, or 16 per cent.

People in their 50s make up 103 cases, or 15.5 per cent.

According to the health unit, women make up nearly 60 per cent of all cases. Thirty-three per cent are listed as being health-care workers.

In comparison, just under nine per cent of cases involving men are health-care workers.

Of the 155 cases attributed to health-care workers, 131 are women.

London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports that the number of COVID-19 inpatients remains stable at five or fewer — the hospital isn’t issuing a tally unless it rises above five.

At St. Joseph’s Health Care, meanwhile, the organization said no COVID-19 patients were in its care as of Tuesday.

Overall, at least 113 people have had to be hospitalized for COVID-19, with the vast majority, about 90 per cent, over the age of 50.

At least 31 patients have had to be admitted to intensive care units.

Ontario

Provincially, Ontario reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and four deaths.

The total number of cases now stands at 38,910, which includes 2,768 deaths and 34,567 resolved cases.

There were 106 new resolved cases reported.

Health Minister Christine Elliott says 27 of the province’s 34 public health units are reporting five or fewer cases, with 16 reporting none.

She says Ottawa accounts for 25 cases, with 22 more in Windsor-Essex and six in Toronto.

The provincial government said it was able to complete 17,334 tests the previous day.

It also said 96 people are in hospital — up by 14 — because of the virus, including 31 people in intensive care and 18 on ventilators.

Elgin and Oxford

Two people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus, officials with Southwestern Public Health (SWPH) reported Tuesday.

The new cases bring the region’s total case count to 112, of which 82 people have recovered, a tally unchanged from the day before.

Five people have also died due to COVID-19, the most recent reported on July 3.

Tuesday marks the 11th straight day the region has seen at least one new case.

At least 29 cases have been reported so far this month. Only six were reported the entire month of June.

Health officials reported seven cases on Monday, the largest single-day increase since March 20. Five new cases were reported over the weekend, while four cases were reported on Friday.

There are now at least 27 known active cases in the region, including nine in Aylmer, seven in Bayham, six in St. Thomas, three in Tillsonburg and one in Norwich. The location of one case was not immediately available.

Aylmer is the second hardest-hit area in SWPH’s jurisdiction, with a case rate of 146.8 per 100,000 people. Dutton/Dunwich has a rate of 232.8 per 100,000.

The reason for the recent spike in cases isn’t clear. The health unit wouldn’t say whether it has noticed any particular trends when asked on Monday.

However, in an email, a health unit spokesperson noted the region’s medical officer of health, Dr. Joyce Lock, has asked that residents be reminded about restrictions regarding social gatherings.

Lock has said to some St. Thomas media outlets that a face mask mandate is on the way for Elgin and Oxford.

“It is something we’re looking at, it’s on the horizon,” she told myFM over the weekend.

“We’re just working through some final steps with our municipal partners, and once those are completed, hopefully we’ll be open to the public about the new direction.”

Hospitalizations remain low in the region. Only one person has had to be hospitalized so far this month and they have since been released.

SWPH has received 15,780 tests to date, with 328 pending results. At least 0.7 per cent of tests are coming back positive.

Huron and Perth

No new cases, deaths or recoveries were reported Tuesday by officials with Huron Perth Public Health (HPPH).

The region’s total case count remains at 65, of which 58 people have recovered. Five have also died, most recently in late April.

There are two known active cases in the region, with one in Perth County and one in St. Marys.

Health officials reported two new cases on Monday and did not issue an update over the weekend. Two cases and three recoveries were reported on Friday.

Two cases remain active in the region, one in Huron County and the other in Perth County.

According to the health unit, Stratford has reported 26 cases and four deaths, Perth County has seen 19 cases, and Huron County has seen 15.

St. Marys has reported five cases, including one death.

The health unit says the four Stratford deaths are linked to a previous outbreak at Greenwood Court.

At least 11,325 people had been tested as of Tuesday, according to the health unit. The region’s test per cent positivity stands at under 0.1 per cent.

Sarnia and Lambton

Four people have tested positive for the novel coronavirus and one person has recovered, officials with Lambton Public Health (LPH) reported late Monday.

The update brings the region’s total case count to 299, of which 262 people have recovered. Twenty-five have died, a tally that has not changed since early June.

Health officials reported two new cases late Sunday and one new case over the weekend.

There are at least 12 known active cases in the county. At least seven cases are in Sarnia, with the rest in rural areas, including Alvinston, Port Lambton, Sombra, Thedford and Walpole Island, according to health unit data.

Of the cases, eight involve people over the age of 50. None are associated with any long-term care or retirement home.

Sarnia’s city council on Monday voted to implement a temporary bylaw mandating masks in indoor public spaces.

The bylaw, which passed by a 6-2 vote, comes into effect on Friday and is set to expire at the end of the year, but can be revoked before then if case numbers are “on the right track,” according to Mayor Mike Bradley.

No COVID-19 patients are in hospital at Bluewater Health, according to the organization. It says there are 15 patients in the hospital awaiting test results.

The hospital has not seen a confirmed COVID-19 case in its care since June 14. At least 58 people have had to be hospitalized for COVID-19, most recently in early June.

A total of nine outbreaks have been declared during the pandemic. The most recent one, declared June 18, ended July 2.

According to the health unit, at least 16,599 test results had been received as of late Monday. The region’s test positivity is 1.8 per cent.

— With files from The Canadian Press