Winnipeg man dies after being shot at Main Street and Magnus Avenue

Send this page to someone via email

A Winnipeg man has died after he was shot on the corner of Main Street and Magnus Avenue last week.

Police were called to the scene at 5:45 a.m. on July 21.

Police say they found a man who had been shot and he was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Read more: Shooting on Magnus Avenue sends man to hospital in critical condition

On Tuesday, police said the man died in hospital from his injuries on July 23. Cody Alexander Sleigh, 32, was living in Winnipeg at the time he was shot, said police.

The homicide unit is investigating the shooting, said police. Anyone with information is asked to call 204-986-6508 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).

Story continues below advertisement