Curve Lake First Nation youth charged with impaired driving following fiery rollover: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A youth from Curve Lake First Nation faces several charges including impaired driving following a crash north of Peterborough on Monday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported crash on Young’s Point Road in Selwyn Township. Witnesses told police that a vehicle had rolled and was engulfed in flames.

Police say the driver was able to exit the vehicle and was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 16-year-old from Curve Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus), and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

Story continues below advertisement

ROAD CLOSURE: Young's Point Rd between 12th Line and River Rd #Harcourt – Roadway closed following a collision. #OPP and emergency services on scene. ^hm — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) July 27, 2020

The youth was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 26.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.