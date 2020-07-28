Menu

Crime

Curve Lake First Nation youth charged with impaired driving following fiery rollover: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 28, 2020 10:27 am
A Curve Lake First Nation teen faces impaired driving charges following a rollover on Monday morning.
Don Mitchell / Global News

A youth from Curve Lake First Nation faces several charges including impaired driving following a crash north of Peterborough on Monday morning.

According to Peterborough County OPP, around 9 a.m., officers responded to a reported crash on Young’s Point Road in Selwyn Township. Witnesses told police that a vehicle had rolled and was engulfed in flames.

Read more: Call from citizen leads to impaired driving arrest in Peterborough store parking lot: police

Police say the driver was able to exit the vehicle and was taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre with minor injuries.

Police determined the driver was under the influence of alcohol.

A 16-year-old from Curve Lake First Nation was arrested and charged with operation while impaired — alcohol and drugs; operation while impaired — blood-alcohol concentration (80-plus), and taking a motor vehicle without consent.

The youth was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 26.

Under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, the name of the accused cannot be released.

