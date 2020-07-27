Passenger charged with obstruction following crash in Northumberland County: OPP

Send this page to someone via email

A Quinte West woman faces charges including obstructing a peace officer following a crash in Northumberland County on Friday evening.

According to OPP, around 6:45 p.m. officers responded to a single-vehicle crash on Telephone Road near Waites Road in Cramahe Township.

Investigators determined a westbound pickup truck entered the north-side ditch and struck a hydro pole and then crossed the roadway, went into the south-side ditch and struck a tree.

OPP allege the driver and a front-seat passenger fled the scene on foot, leaving two other passengers with minor injuries.

The OPP’s canine unit and emergency response team were deployed to locate the two individuals but were unsuccessful. Police believe they may be injured.

Police say one of the passengers at the scene provided investigators with a false name.

Shannon Lee Hill, 34, of Quinte West, was arrested and charged with obstructing a peace officer and personation with intent to avoid arrest.

She was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Cobourg on Oct. 7.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the nearest OPP detachment at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously via the Peterborough/Northumberland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.