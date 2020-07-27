Dark Canadian movie ‘Letters’ to film in Cambridge this week

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Cambridge says the film industry will set up shop in downtown Galt on Tuesday for the first time since the coronavirus pandemic shut down most of the province in March.

Set dressing for a domestic movie titled Letters will begin Tuesday, with production set to take place the following two evenings on Main Street.

The city describes the film as “a tongue in cheek take on Christmas movies with a dark twist, however the sentiment that love conquers all plays a central theme in this project.”

It warns any potential onlookers that there are some horror elements involved in the movie, which some people may find disturbing. These props will be covered when not in use.

The city says residents may also see some fake snow on Main Street as a result of filming.

The city also says Letters is a domestic production involving a Canadian cast and crew which was initially scheduled to film in Cambridge in March.

The city is asking residents to maintain physical distancing measures when they are near the set.

There are not expected to be any road closures as a result of filming, although parking in the area could be an issue as the Beverly Street parking lot will be used as a basecamp and for crew parking, while Main Street parking will be reserved between Water and Ainslie streets.