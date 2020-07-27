Kirkfield, Ont., woman plans to travel Canada following $1M lottery win

Send this page to someone via email

A City of Kawartha Lakes woman plans to travel Canada after winning $1 million in a recent Lotto 6/49 Encore draw.

According to the OLG, Wendy Page, 61, of Kirkfield, matched all seven numbers in the Encore draw on July 18 to win the top prize of $1 million.

The retired retail worker was at home with her husband when she discovered her win.

“My husband was checking my ticket and suddenly he said, ‘Wendy, we did it, we won Encore,” said Page. “It was wonderful. I was so excited I couldn’t sleep.”

Page purchased her winning ticket at Naturipe Food Market on Portage Road in Bolsover in the City of Kawartha Lakes.

She plans to use some of her winnings to travel across Canada.

“I don’t need to see the rest of the world, but I want to explore more of our beautiful country,” said Page. “I’m also going to do some work around the house — a new deck and maybe a pool.

“This is an incredible, once-in-a-lifetime moment. I don’t even know what to say, I’m speechless. I can’t even begin to explain how much stress from everyday living has been lifted. It will be so nice to not have to worry. We’re set for life.”