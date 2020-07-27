PQ member for Gaspé calls for money, police after tourists descend on region

Send this page to someone via email

A member of the Quebec legislature representing the popular tourist region of Gaspé is calling on the province to send police and money to help locals deal with rowdy vacationers.

Méganne Perry Mélançon with the Parti Québécois said in a news release today Gaspé doesn’t have the resources to ensure out-of-towners respect their surroundings.

Quebecers staying closer to home this summer because of COVID-19 are being accused of arriving in the region without reservations and camping anywhere they find space, harming the environment and upsetting locals.

[ Sign up for our Health IQ newsletter for the latest coronavirus updates ]

READ MORE: Coronavirus: Grace period ends for mandatory masks on public transit in Quebec

Perry Mélançon is calling on Public Security Minister Geneviève Guilbault to visit the region and issue a public call for civility.

Story continues below advertisement

The PQ member is also requesting more money from the provincial government to allow for increased provincial police patrols and the hiring of security agents to enforce bylaws.

Gaspé’s authorities have said they are worried about the risk of COVID-19 transmission inside crowded camping areas.

1:09 Coronavirus: Quebec NFL player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 season to focus on medicine Coronavirus: Quebec NFL player Laurent Duvernay-Tardif opts out of 2020 season to focus on medicine