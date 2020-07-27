Menu

Crime

Lakefield man charged with impaired driving following crash southeast of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Posted July 27, 2020 11:21 am
A Lakefield man faces impaired driving charges following a crash on Keene Road on Saturday night. Global News

A Lakefield, Ont., man is facing impaired driving charges following a single-vehicle crash southeast of Peterborough on Saturday night.

According to Peterborough County OPP, officers responded to a crash around 6:30 p.m. after a vehicle landed in a ditch on Keene Road in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township.

Read more: 1 of 2 victims airlifted in Otonabee-South Monaghan Township collision dies. OPP says

Police determined the uninjured driver was under the influence of alcohol.

Ronald Beacom, 62, of Lakefield, was arrested and charged with operation of a vehicle while impaired by alcohol or drugs and operation of a vehicle while impaired with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80.

He was released from custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Oct. 6, OPP stated Monday.

