Entertainment

Weekly survey: Will 2021 be too soon for concerts?

By Alan Cross Corus Radio
Posted July 27, 2020 9:22 am
Fans attend a War Child Canada benefit concert held at the Forks in Winnipeg on Saturday Sept.16, 2000. Canada's charities say the layoffs have started and services, which are usually in high demand during economic downturns, are being shut down as the sector feels the financial sting from COVID-19. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Fred Greenslade.
In the Before Times, summer was packed with gigs, concerts, and festival. Not in 2020. Damned ‘rona has taken care of that. Anything that was scheduled for this year has either been canceled or postponed. But postponed until when?The Foo Fighters are still listed as touring this fall to make up for postponed dates earlier this year. Over the last couple of days, Pearl Jam and Justin Bieber have announced rescheduled dates for summer 2021. The Hella Mega Tour with Green Day, Weezer, and Fall Out Boy won’t happen until next summer, either.Or will it? Given what we know about COVID-19 now–and given that America is the world’s dumpster fire when it comes to this disease–do you think these concerts have a hope in hell of happening in a year’s time?
