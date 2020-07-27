HMCS Fredericton returns to Halifax Tuesday after heartbreaking deployment

Send this page to someone via email

HMCS Fredericton is set to arrive in Halifax on Tuesday after a six-month deployment that saw its 200 crew complement experience unprecedented heartache and loss.

During the deployment, a CH-148 Cyclone helicopter crashed into the Ionian Sea on April 29 within sight of the Halifax-class frigate as the vessel participated in a NATO training mission.

Read more: Families of HMCS Fredericton crew members prepare to welcome them home

The six service members on board the helicopter — Sub-Lt. Abbigail Cowbrough, Capt. Brenden MacDonald, Capt. Kevin Hagen, Capt. Maxime Miron-Morin, Master Cpl. Matthew Cousins and Sub-Lt. Matthew Pyke — died in the crash.

Despite the crash, the frigate carried on with its mission.

The vessel’s return is made even more challenging by the coronavirus pandemic and the need for physical distancing.

Story continues below advertisement

1:47 Chopper crash in Greece was unavoidable, says federal government Chopper crash in Greece was unavoidable, says federal government

Although there are typically hundreds of people ready to receive a returning navy vessel, that will not be the case at 10 a.m. AT on Tuesday.

Instead of crew members being welcomed directly after they depart the frigate, they’ll be bused to Windsor Park in Halifax, where they’ll be able to meet their loved ones with public health protocols in place.

Read more: HMCS Fredericton resumes NATO deployment after fatal helicopter crash

There will be places along the Halifax waterfront for families to watch the arrival.

HMCS Toronto departed this weekend for its own deployment, replacing its returning sister ship.

With files from Global News’ Alexa MacLean

Story continues below advertisement