Surrey RCMP seeking missing 35-year-old man

Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male.
Neal Chauhan was last seen at 9:26 p.m. on July 26 near 96 Avenue and 132 Street in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.
Chauhan is described as a 35-year-old East Indian male, medium build, black short hair, 5′ 6″, clean shaven, brown eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless black shirt, cream colour shorts, and carrying a bag.
Chauhan may appear disoriented if located.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-114466.
