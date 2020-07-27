Menu

Canada

Surrey RCMP seeking missing 35-year-old man

By John Copsey Global News
Surrey RCMP are seeking the public's assistance in locating 35-year-old Neal Chauhan.
Surrey RCMP is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing male.

Neal Chauhan was last seen at 9:26 p.m. on July 26 near 96 Avenue and 132 Street in Surrey. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Read more: Missing Alberta man last seen in Revelstoke, B.C., area

Chauhan is described as a 35-year-old East Indian male, medium build, black short hair, 5′ 6″, clean shaven, brown eyes, and glasses. He was last seen wearing a sleeveless black shirt, cream colour shorts, and carrying a bag.

Chauhan may appear disoriented if located.

Read more: Sister of missing southern Alberta man provides update on family’s search near Pemberton, B.C.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of this person is asked to contact the Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502, or Crime Stoppers, if they wish to remain anonymous, at 1-800-222-8477 or http://www.solvecrime.ca, quoting file number 2020-114466.

