West Kelowna garage heavily damaged by fire

Send this page to someone via email

West Kelowna firefighters were able to extinguish a garage fire Sunday morning before it did too much damage to the adjacent home.

Fire crews were called to Copper Ridge Drive in West Kelowna just before 11 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

However, the garage was heavily damaged and the rest of the home suffered smoke damage.

The three occupants of the home got out safely with their pets.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Story continues below advertisement