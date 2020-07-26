Menu

West Kelowna garage heavily damaged by fire

By Megan Turcato Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 6:31 pm
West Kelowna fire crews were called to extinguish a fire on Copper Ridge Dr. Sunday morning.
West Kelowna firefighters were able to extinguish a garage fire Sunday morning before it did too much damage to the adjacent home.

Fire crews were called to Copper Ridge Drive in West Kelowna just before 11 a.m. and found heavy smoke and flames coming from the garage.

Read more: 3 people assaulted, travel trailer set ablaze east of Kelowna, say police

They were able to quickly extinguish the fire.

However, the garage was heavily damaged and the rest of the home suffered smoke damage.

The three occupants of the home got out safely with their pets.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

