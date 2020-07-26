Menu

Canada

London, Ont., police searching for missing man

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted July 26, 2020 9:57 am
Missing person: 32-year-old Richard Chamberlain of London.
Missing person: 32-year-old Richard Chamberlain of London. London police

London police are asking for the public’s assistance in finding a missing person.

Officials say 32-year-old Richard Chamberlain of London was last seen Friday, July 24 around 7 p.m. in the area of Southdale Road East and Jalna Boulevard.

Police describe him as a white male, six-feet tall, 180 pounds, with a slim build and shoulder-length brown hair, as well as a brown beard.

Police are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone with further information is asked to call the London Police Service at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

