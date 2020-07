Send this page to someone via email

An 80-year-old woman reported missing in Greenfield, N.S., on July 21, has been found dead, police say.

According to a news release, she was found Saturday during a search around Jehill Jake Road and Davison Road in Greenfield.

Police say her death is not believed to be suspicious, but the investigation is ongoing.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the victim at this difficult time,” says the RCMP release.

