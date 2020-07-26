Hatch scheduled to start for Blue Jays at Rays

Send this page to someone via email

Toronto Blue Jays (1-1, fifth in the AL East) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (1-1, fourth in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Sunday, 1:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Tom Hatch (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts) Rays: Blake Snell (0-0, 0.00 ERA, 0.00 WHIP, 0 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays on Sunday.

The Rays went 44-32 in division play in 2019. Tampa Bay hit 217 total home runs and averaged 8.8 hits per game last year.

The Blue Jays finished 33-43 against AL East Division opponents in 2019. Toronto pitchers had an ERA of 4.79 last season with a staff WHIP of 1.43.

INJURIES: Rays: Colin Poche: (elbow).

Blue Jays: Yennsy Diaz: (lat), Chase Anderson: (oblique).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.