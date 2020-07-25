Menu

Crews called to possible drowning at Cultus Lake

By Simon Little Global News
Children and water safety
Children and water safety

Emergency crews have been called to a popular swimming spot in the Fraser Valley for a possible drowning.

The Cultus Lake Fire Department confirms its members were on scene at Cultus Lake searching for someone in the water.

Twitter user Steve Griffiths posted that a dive team had been called in to look for someone who did not reemerge from the south side of the east end of the lake.

Griffiths also posted a photo of crews recovering someone from the water, though it was unclear what condition they were in.

More to come…

