Crews called to possible drowning at Cultus Lake

Emergency crews have been called to a popular swimming spot in the Fraser Valley for a possible drowning.
The Cultus Lake Fire Department confirms its members were on scene at Cultus Lake searching for someone in the water.
Twitter user Steve Griffiths posted that a dive team had been called in to look for someone who did not reemerge from the south side of the east end of the lake.
Griffiths also posted a photo of crews recovering someone from the water, though it was unclear what condition they were in.
More to come…
