Biker suffers serious injuries after deer crash near Saskatoon

A motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious injuries after colliding with a deer southeast of Saskatoon on Friday night.

The Saskatoon Fire Department and paramedics received calls of a vehicle crash on Highway 16 and Floral Road a few minutes before midnight.

When they arrived they found a 55-year-old male rider, a motorcycle and a deer “among scattered debris and human and animal biohazards,” according to a fire department statement.

Fire battalion chief Matt Murray told Global News the biker was traveling at highway speeds.

He also said medics and paramedics quickly assessed the victim with serious injuries and transported him to hospital – what he referred to as a “load and go.”

Fire crews stayed behind to decontaminate the area.

The fire department was unable to provide an update on the status of the biker on Saturday morning.

